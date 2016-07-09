With the political season well underway there have been some interesting electoral developments and more are likely to follow. August 8 is Nomination Day when the candidate lists have to be submitted, so the necessary juggling for positions can be expected in the days and weeks to come.

Right after that is the procedure whereby parties currently not represented in Parliament must receive support from one per cent of the most recent voter turnout to qualify for the September 26 elections, which translates to about 140 eligible citizens. By last count no fewer than six parties will be going through that exercise, which won’t make achieving the required number any easier.

At times this process has been called undemocratic and a violation of the secret vote principle, because people in line to support these candidate lists would be forced to admit their preference publicly. However, the reality is that many choose to support a “new” party so it has a chance to participate even if they might not vote that way in the actual election, so just seeing someone backing a certain list in this manner doesn’t necessarily mean anything.

As stated before, the real test for those that do qualify will be winning the first seat, because residual seats only go to candidate lists that have already earned one on their own. This seat-threshold estimated at close to 1,000 votes has proved a tricky obstacle in the past.