POND ISLAND--Panama defeated U.S. Virgin Islands 5-4 in the 17th Annual Latin American and Caribbean Junior Division Championships at the Little League Ballpark on Pond Island Tuesday.

The victory seals a spot for both teams in the next round. Panama and Virgin Islands are in Group A with Bonaire and host St. Maarten.

Panama tops the group at 2-0 and will face St. Maarten Wednesday at 7:00pm. Virgin Islands went 2-1. Bonaire finished the group at 1-2 and St. Maarten is 0-2.

While the stands were only half full it was a spirited crowd with Panama fans equipped with whistles and horns. Not to be outdone the Virgin Islanders brought out their bright white flag with the yellow eagle.

Panama fans accepted the challenge and within minutes several Panama flags could be seen among the dancing and singing fans.

In the early game Tuesday Venezuela beat Colombia 3-2. Venezuela tops the group with two wins and one loss.

Action continues this afternoon at 1:00pm as Puerto Rico faces Aruba and at 4:00pm Curaçao meets Colombia.