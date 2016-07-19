3a

NIPA students at the school’s first graduation on Monday evening.

3b

Minister of Education Silveria Jacobs speaks to the audience.

CAY HILL--National Institute for Professional Advancement (NIPA) hosted its first graduation ceremony at the Belair community centre Monday evening. Some 45 students from various sectors were present to receive their diplomas.

Minister of Education Silveria Jacobs and President of Parliament Sarah Wescot-Williams were present at the ceremony. Interim Director Alvin Rombley told students the road to their graduation had not been easy and they should be proud that they had made it.

“Your parents played a vital role to get you where you are today and for that you need to continue working hard. This is just the beginning and tonight will be remembered for the rest of your lives,” said Rombley.

Minister Jacobs, in her address to the students, encouraged them to continue their learning experience and to put into practice what they had learned during their time at NIPA.

The school’s goals are to provide premium-quality widely-recognised vocational and technical education; to offer challenging programmes to develop essential skills in critical thinking, problem-solving, effective communication and proficiency in the use of technology; and to form strong and lasting partnerships with the business community that will strengthen St. Martin's position in the tourism industry.

NIPA’s mission is to provide higher education opportunities that will prepare all students to succeed in a dynamic global economy.

The keynote speaker of the evening was Nicole Maccow, a policy worker at the Department of Youth.

The Maritime Sector graduates received Level-1 diplomas, ICT sector graduates received Level-2 diplomas and the Cooking and Hospitality Sector graduates Level-1 diplomas.