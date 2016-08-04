KINGSTON, Jamaica--Jamaica’s Meteorological (Met) Service is standing by its decision to issue a tropical storm warning on Monday, in the face of increased threat to the island from the system that has now been named Tropical Storm Earl.

Earl, which was Monday blamed for six deaths in the Dominican Republic, felled trees and power lines Wednesday night as it bore down on the Bay Islands of Honduras and the Caribbean nation of Belize. The approaching storm also dumped rains on nearly all of Honduras, where officials reported a lobster fishing boat was hit by a large wave in the Caribbean and capsized. Most of the 83 people on board were rescued, but the navy was looking for two missing.

Wednesday, at a press briefing at Jamaica House, head of the Met Service Evan Thompson, when asked if the local authorities had acted too soon, said: “We believe that what we did was the right thing to do, given the situation as it was.”

In an August 2 Washington Post article on Earl, chief meteorologist for an NBC affiliate in Miami, Florida, John Morales said the Jamaican Government had taken the “unusual” step of issuing a tropical storm warning before the system was even named. “In my 32 years of Caribbean forecasting, I’ve never seen it before,” Morales said.

But Thompson contended, as he had on Monday at a briefing where the nation was put on storm alert, that the National Hurricane Center (NHC) in the United States was constrained in identifying a closed circulation of the wind in the lower levels of the atmosphere. He said the US authorities were aware and had addressed that issue.

In the case of Earl, at the time when the Jamaican Government issued a warning, the NHC had to abort the schedule for its reconnaissance flight into the storm, Thompson said. “We recognise the constraints of the centre [and – Ed.] we recognised their intentions to chance some of those procedures. They have seen where the inability to go forward with the issuance of certain products is holding back the operations of the region,” he elaborated.

On Monday, Thompson explained that the NHC was at the time still referring to the system which grew into Tropical Storm Earl, as a strong tropical wave, but that there was every indication that the cyclone had advanced.

“The Center continued to refer to this system as a strong tropical wave, however, the specialists, the practitioners, the meteorologists in observing the signature of the satellite imagery would realise that this system has developed way past a tropical wave,” he said then.

“… So in the interest of preventing that loss of life, the Met Service needed to be proactive, recognising that the system, whether named or not, the characteristics were there [as – Ed.] tropical storm force winds had been confirmed [and – Ed.] rainfall intensifying had been confirmed. Whether there is a rotation around the centre or not, there are certain things that the country must do,” Thompson told Wednesday’s briefing.

He added that Jamaicans react with less urgency to warnings for systems that they think are insignificant. “The truth is if we pass out information to the public to say there is a tropical wave moving across the area and you need to take action it’s very different from saying there is now a tropical storm warning in effect and action needs to be taken, so we have to consider also the context in which we operate,” he said.

At the same time, the weather expert said the Met Service is the only agency authorised by the Jamaican Government to issue weather system warnings. He explained that many people are of the opinion that it is the NHC that issues the watches and warnings for Jamaica and that the Met Service simply disseminates these warnings.

“That is not the case. We do have discussions with the NHC, but these discussions are really to find out what some of the analysis is that they are getting and also to pass on the intention of the country. When we do inform them that we are going to tropical storm or hurricane watches or warnings, then they are the ones who disseminate on our behalf,” he explained.

Local Government Minister Desmond McKenzie also defended the Government’s decision to issue the storm warning. ~ Jamaica Observer ~