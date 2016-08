A container truck loaded with tiles and other building supplies fell victim to soggy ground, flipping on its side while the driver attempted to reverse into a yard off L.B. Scott Road on Thursday afternoon. The soil was saturated by a heavy downpour that occurred earlier in the day. The wheel of the truck appeared to become stuck in the mud. The driver was unhurt in the incident. A truck section of the vehicle was detached from the container, removed and carted away. (John Halley photo)