

The team and volunteers visited more than 76 premises, 35 of which were found open for yard inspections. Six out of the 35 yards had mosquito larvae. Inspections in Weymouth Hill will continue this weekend it was stated in a press release on Thursday.

The team recently moved to Weymouth Hill after completing its inspection of South Reward’s residential area. Residents are urged to cooperate with the effort. A home owner’s survey is also carried out in addition to yard inspections.

The campaign is being coordinated by the Health Ministry’s Collective Prevention Services (CPS). CPS’ Vector Control Unit is being supported by personnel of the Department of Community Development and Humanitarian Affairs, St. Maarten Red Cross volunteers and American University of the Caribbean (AUC) School of medicine doctors in training.

CPS said Zika, dengue, chikungunya and yellow fever are all transmitted to humans by the aedes aegypti mosquito. More than half of the world’s population lives in areas where this mosquito species is present.

The Beat ZikV community programme requires the close cooperation of residents. The objective is to minimise the occurrence of mosquito-borne diseases by eliminating mosquito breeding sites within the districts, with a special focus on the elimination of the aedes aegypti mosquito.

Residents were advised to actively destroy or dispose of tin cans, old tires, buckets, unused plastic swimming pools or other containers that collect and hold water. “Do not allow water to accumulate in the saucers of flowerpots, cemetery urns/vase or in pet dishes for more than two days. Throw out the water and turn them over every time it collects water.”

Additional information on dengue fever, Zika and chikungunya prevention measures can be obtained by calling CPS at tel. 542-2078 or 542-3003 or email: surveillance@sintmaartengov.org.