THE HAGUE--Dutch Minister of Home Affairs and Kingdom Relations Ronald Plasterk hit back at Progressive Labour Party (PLP) Councilman Clyde van Putten, setting some facts straight. The Minister also urged the Island Council to handle the budget amendment, otherwise the payment of the Government salaries would become jeopardised.

Plasterk refuted the allegation by Van Putten in his October 31 letter that payments to the accountancy firm KPMG were not approved, not budgeted by the Statia Government. This was not true, stated Plasterk in his reply on Tuesday.

The Minister didn’t go into the accusations levelled by Van Putten that Ministry of Home Affairs and Kingdom Relations BZK had a “hypocritical attitude” and “applied double standards.” “I will bypass the not very constructive tone of the letter,” he stated about Van Putten’s letter.

Plasterk clarified that there was an agreement regarding the deployment of the firm KPMG to assist in the process of getting the financial household of the St. Eustatius Government in order. The Island Council was informed of this agreement in July this year.

In fact, stated Plasterk, the entire exercise covering 2016 and the early part of 2017 is being paid for by the BZK Ministry. Therefore, the outsourcing of financial-administrative assistance takes place in a budget neutral manner for the Statia Government.

However, St. Eustatius does have to pre-finance this exercise, as the Public Entity is the principal of the work being done by the KPMG and because it concerns the Plan of Approach for St. Eustatius, Plasterk explained.

Afterwards, the BZK Ministry will make the necessary means available, based on a written request of the Statia Government, stated the Minister. The same goes for several other expenses made in the process of executing the Plan of Approach which serves to improve Statia’s financial management and the quality of the Government administration.

In his letter, Plasterk spoke of an “intensely contaminated” (financial) administration to the extent where it was not possible to generate a trustworthy financial picture. It wasn’t until September this year that it could be ascertained which items on the budget required a budget amendment.

It was in this budget amendment that the expenditures to hire the services of KPMG were included. Hiring external capacity was needed because drafting a decent budget amendment proved impossible in July this year due to the “untrustworthy administration.” With the help of KPMG, the needed budget amendment was drafted, which was sent to the Island Council in October, through the Executive Council.

However, until now the budget amendment has not been handled, and this is partly the own fault of the Island Council, suggested Plasterk, who mentioned the recent firing of the Island Council’s Registrar. The fact that the Island Council hasn’t handled the budget amendment is not for the account of the BZK Ministry, but for the Island Council itself, the Minister stated.

Plasterk urged the Island Council to handle the amendment as soon as possible, as well as the 2015 annual account and the 2017 budget. The budget amendment creates the necessary room in the various budget items.

“This will, for example, mean that the payments of the salaries of the Public Entity St. Eustatius can take place. At this moment, there is no room for this on the 2016 budget. It may be clear that your Island Council is carrying its own responsibility for this,” Plasterk concluded his letter to the Island Council.

The Daily Herald understood that the budget amendment was discussed in the Island Council’s Central Committee on Tuesday, and that as yet a date was to be set for the handling in the Island Council.