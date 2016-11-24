Are you a fashionista who’s looking for somewhere to go on Saturday evening? Or do you just want to hang out with some friends while shopping, snacking and socializing? Food Fashion & Beauty (FFB) Expo is the perfect event for you. Get fashion, food, fun and entertainment all in one spot at Belair Community Centre on Saturday, November 26, at 7:00 -11:00pm.

Local entrepreneur Clairissa Mardenborough is the proud owner of Rissa’s Fashion Trends and is bringing you her third annual FFB Expo, an event which evolved from an idea aimed at promoting local entrepreneurs, vendors and businesses from both the Dutch and French sides of the island.

The first expo started with two vendors; now participating in this year’s event will be some 31 vendors including beauty vendors (Total Perfection, Manrique Capriles, Touch of Royalty) and fashion vendors (In Style Divas Ms. P’s Fashion, Crotchet by Magueda, Urban Connect, Just Creative, WazaaLalifestyle, Bakers Island Liquor).

The entrance fee is $20 for two persons; you will receive a $15 dinner discount voucher for dinner at Melange International Grill in Port De Plaisance. It’s a child-friendly atmosphere, so you can bring your children along, but the cost a ticket is the same for children and adults.

If you’re interested in any item that Rissa’s Fashion Trends may have to offer, check them out on Facebook. Dress up, come on out and participate in games, enjoy a fashion show and the young, local talent that the island has to offer.