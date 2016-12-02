SIMPSON BAY--As the yachting season begins, mariners are encouraged to properly dispose of wastewater by using the sewage pump-out boat Slurpy. The boat was purchased by foundation Environmental Protection in the Caribbean (EPIC) St. Maarten with funds donated by the community, as part of the Love the Lagoon programme.

The idea behind the boat purchase is to protect and restore Simpson Bay Lagoon and other wetlands. The service can be scheduled by contacting Slurpy on VHF Channel 10, by phone at 544-3315, or by e-mail at

pumpoutsxm@gmail.com .

Simpson Bay Lagoon is one of the largest lagoons in the West Indies and its maritime industry is a major driver of the island’s economy. The Lagoon’s mangrove trees and sea grass beds serve as a nursery for marine life and help to improve water quality.

“Unfortunately, wastewater from land and sea has had serious negative impacts on the Lagoon’s ecosystem, making certain areas unsafe for human contact and causing unsightly mats of algae and a foul odour. EPIC urges all homeowners, businesses and boaters to ensure wastewater does not end up polluting our precious coastal waters,” EPIC stated in a press release on Wednesday.