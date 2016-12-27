Parties have to submit

donation list by Jan. 31

PHILIPSBURG--All registered political parties, including the registered political parties that did not participate in the September 26 Parliamentary Elections, are required to submit to the Electoral Council a chronological register of donations of all donations received throughout the year 2016, be it in cash, by check or in kind, no later than January 31, 2017.

The Council reminds parties that this is an obligation in accordance with the National Ordinance on Registration and Financing of Political Parties.

All political parties are requested by the Council to complete their register of donations via an online database that the Electoral Council established for this purpose. All registered political parties have received an email message with login information and instructions on how to access the database in order to be able to complete the registration digitally.

Representatives of political parties who did not receive the e-mail message from the Council with instructions on how to access the database to complete their donation registration digitally, are requested to contact the Electoral Council during office hours on 543-9888 or e-mail info@ecsxm.org.