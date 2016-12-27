Dear Queenie,

I happen to know that one of my classmates is cheating on his homework by having someone else do it for him. He gets better grades than I do and it’s not fair because I do my own work and he doesn’t.

Queenie, should I tell our teacher?—High school student

Dear Student,

I’m sure your teacher has noticed a difference between the quality of this other student’s homework and his classroom performance, especially on quizzes and examinations.

As long as you are being graded fairly for the work you do, what difference does it make what grades anyone else receives?