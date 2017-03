St. Maarten will face Curacao in their final match in the Under 13 competition on going in Aruba Friday. St. Maarten has played four games. They opened against Venezuela and drew 1-1. In game two they faced Aruba and lost 5-0. Next came Bonaire and St. Maarten lost 2-1 and yesterday the team faced Colombia and lost 4-2. Head Coach Sandro Garcia the competition was a good experience. “The team needs to see the level of others. We need more competitions like this,” said Garcia.