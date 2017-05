Handmade candles made by clients of the Mental Health Foundation are on sale today, Thursday, from 10:00am to 4:00pm, at the Foundation’s centre in Cay Hill. This annual Mother’s Day sale serves as a boost to clients who do candle making as therapy and provides mothers with a unique gift on their special day. Candles are also available via the Foundation’s online shop – www.mhf-sxm.com or call 542-1677 ext. 507 for more information. (John Halley photo)