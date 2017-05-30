A personal trainer at Port de Plaisance, Dimar Labega is also involved in Imarketslive – a company that provides a platform to educate people on how to trade in the Forex market (foreign exchange). Dimar shares with Health & Beauty about what it takes for him to prepare for Fittest on the Rock!

How many times have you participated in Fittest on the Rock?

This will be my third year participating. I’m a gym addict so this event is perfect for athletes to compete in the various categories.

Seeing that you are last year’s MVP; what exactly does that mean in this competition?

Fittest on the Rock has some 20 events. Points are earned for first-, second- and third-place finishes. The person who accumulates the most points is the MVP. There were one male and one female MVP in 2016.

How was the last Fittest on the Rock event different to the first?

The first year the competition was held, it was a one-day event and there were many categories that we couldn’t do because of time. Last year’s event was over two days, which allowed for the various competitions to be spread out. Team Don’t Quit does an excellent job hosting the event.

Are there any changes to this year’s organization that you are excited about?

The structure is the same.

What are your favourite categories to watch?

I’m there all day so I watch all the categories; plus I participate in as many as possible so I’m always engaged.

What are the categories that you like to compete in?

Day-two is where I will dominate. These are the weight categories and the day is all about strength and power – not for the weak.

How is training for Fittest on the Rock different from training for your regular routine?

My training routine remains the same year round. I don’t do anything special for the competition; it’s just another day at the office for me – same events; same results.

Do change your nutrition as you prepare for competitions?

I used to eat anything actually. Sometimes I would stop at Burger King before the gym. Working on lowering my body fat percentage, I have been eating health potions the last few months.

What would you say is your strongest asset?

I’m pretty well rounded. I emphasize training all body parts evenly, so my strength is well distributed.

Do you train others for Fittest on the Rock?

I haven’t as yet. I would like to, but it’s difficult for people to stay motivated and I refuse to train someone who’s not dedicated. It takes a lot to show someone proper techniques and training routines so they have to want it as well.

Do you have any particular rituals or practices that make you feel ultimately ready for the competition?

I will get in the zone when the time is right. Once I put on my Monster Factory attire, they know it is show-time. For the most part, I’m relaxed and just have fun. Winning is always fun.