CAY HILL--More than 200 different and unique Colombian-produced items for the home and personal use are currently on sale at the Colombian Trade Expo which is currently open at the Belair Community Centre in Cay Hill. The expo is open from 10:00am to 10:00pm daily.

In addition to the 200 items currently on display, another 50 to 100 items are in a container on the premises. Items will be changed weekly so that patrons always have different variety of products to choose from.

The Expo opened on June 2, and will continue until Monday, June 19. Member of the fair’s coordinating team Jhonnatan Ponce told The Daily Herald on Tuesday that 70 to 80 per cent of the items are manufactured in Colombia and the remaining were manufactured in destinations close to Colombia using Colombian technology.

He said persons visiting the fair will be pleased with the variety of items on sale and will also be happy with the quality and effectiveness of the items. The hall at the Belair Community Centre is set up like marketplace with about 37 booths with the various items.

Consumers can choose from the more than 30 products for the kitchen including unique and multipurpose cutlery, non-stick pots and pans, and juicers; jewellery including fashion and costume jewellery, watches and bracelets; clothing and bags including leather bags, wallets, purses and belts; electronic items such as radios, multi-function Bluetooth speakers and other items; gym equipment; stain removers; jewellery cleaners and much more.

Ponce urges the community to come out in numbers to the event. He said professional salespersons are at each booth to educate consumers about the products they are selling as well as to educate them about their use. He also said that while there may be similar items on the market, the items at the Expo cannot be found anywhere else in St. Maarten so it is important for persons to come for themselves to see the items.

“We want people to come for a new experience,” he said, noting that there are items are priced from as low as US $1 to $300. “We urge everyone to come out to the Expo.”

In singling out some of the items he said there is, for example, a magic juicer where persons can juice items with the skin on and it separates the pulp from the juice. He said the skin of a lot of fruits contains the nutrients and persons lose out on these nutrients when they peel fruits to blend them.

There are many other interesting items at the event that persons can check out when they visit.