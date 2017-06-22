PHILIPSBURG--Bureau Telecommunications and Post (BTP) St. Maarten in collaboration with Internet Society (ISOC) will be hosting the 3rd Annual Caribbean Peering and Interconnection Forum (CarPIF) at the Sonesta Maho Beach Resort, Casino and Spa on July 5 and 6.

CarPIF is an initiative of the Packet Clearing House (PCH) and the Internet Society and supported by the Caribbean Telecommunications Union (CTU) and the Caribbean Network Operators’ Group (CaribNOG). BTP said in a press release on Wednesday that this is a highly recognised forum in the region that offers a platform to acquire knowledge on internet development, content delivery and peering, internet exchange points and the digital infrastructure as a driver for innovation and economic growth in the Caribbean.

During the forum several international speakers will give lectures on a variety of internet topics such as; Information Communication Technology (ICT) infrastructure developments, internet exchange points, local connectivity, E-commerce, digital payments and content delivery.

Director of BTP Anthony Carty said in the release that it is of great importance that regional Internet Exchange Points (IXP) such as St. Maarten’s OCIX, are being utilized to their full potential. “It allows users to exchange local traffic and by keeping the internet traffic local, the overall quality will be better and there will be less latency due to more efficient routing,” Carty said. “Another big benefit is that it can also reduce the costs of bandwidth in our region. IXP’s are instrumental in making the internet faster and cheaper, and we therefore give our full support to forums like CarPIF where these important matters will be discussed.”

BTP encourages stakeholders in the ICT industry to participate at the CarPIF Forum. “It offers a great opportunity to network, advance business and secure new opportunities for growth,” he said.

The event is free of charge, but registration at BTP is required. More information can be found on www.conntectedcaribbean.com.