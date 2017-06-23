ANGUILLA--Public Relations officer from the Social Security Board, Rosanna Browne said that it is not customary for the Board to sponsor a contestant in the Miss Anguilla Pageant but as it is the 50 th Anniversary and as it is the 35 th anniversary for the Board they have decided to do so.

Director of Social Security Timothy Hodge said they are pleased to be associated with the pageant and have great expectations for their contestant, Deanne Rogers. He pointed out that the sponsorship is from contributions made by the employers and employees who support Social Security. He said that everyone is looking forward to a peaceful and enjoyable Summer Festival.

Chair of the Miss Anguilla Pageant Keesha Brooks said she is honoured to be working with the committee and the contestants this year. She introduced Deanne who is one of four contestants for the pageant.

Deanne said she is blessed and humbled to represent Social Security and has already begun preparations for the Pageant. She said she is committed to working tirelessly and thanked the Social Security for supporting her. She is a law graduate from the University of Birmingham and will be taking her bar exams in the UK and intends to be a solicitor. She is a lover of sports and aims to work towards having a suitable track in Anguilla.

Chair of the Festival Commission, Lisa Rey, took the opportunity to explain some of the changes for the Summer Festival this year that has a budget of EC $890,000. She said that some of the features have been privatised. One of the main changes is moving the Leeward Island Calypso Contest to the Thursday of Carnival week and the Miss Anguilla show to the Wednesday, August 9.