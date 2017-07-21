“This is why theatre is important: because it presents a reflective vision of a life that is vastly more fascinating and alluring than the one in which we’re stuck.” - Lemoney Snicket.

I recently had the pleasure of being part of a local theatre production, which was held at St. Maarten Cultural Centre in Philipsburg, called Babylon Boops, produced by a production company called Sleepy Dogg Promotions. With the success of their performances this past summer, Sleepy Dogg Promotions has announced they will be working to provide the island, and hopefully the region, with a yearly catalogue of theatre performances that will tantalize their audiences. Gaining this behind-the-scenes insight, and then seeing their weeks of hard work and rehearsals come to life, really made me wonder about the majesty of this somewhat ignored platform.

Theatre, as a cultural art form in our community, has become somewhat muted since the rise of technology in this social-media age. While some may feel it is out-of-date, there are many who point to theatre as important, not only for entertainment, but also to build up our cultural expression in a generation that is quickly becoming uncultured.

Theatre has a language and texture all its own, that many people don’t appreciate or understand. For those that do understand it, it often manifests into a large part of their lives. Plays can be a way to spread awareness about problems, such as racism, sexism, homophobia, and other types of persecution. They communicate immediacy with dynamic impact to the audience and the performers.

Playwrights take on topics that matter to them personally, as their form of expression. These issue-focused plays can help our society better function, because they cause individuals to realize what is happening, and can spur them to take action. The act of watching a play builds empathy and understanding between many groups of people. It helps us to realize what is really important and motivates us to unleash the power to make a change. Theatre is a powerful medium for exposing problems, because those who understand it know how real and active theatre is in the world.



For those holding the opposite opinion, those who believe that theatre is not important, the door to this art form remains closed. They may feel that there are more immediate forms of entertainment like Television, Movies, Computers, Radio and Internet. These opinions may be rooted in apathy, a belief in stereotypes, or a lack of knowledge of theatre itself. Perhaps they even feel some degree of hatred or fear of new things. We have minimized our attention span. Our communities have become so acclimated to short, quick-paced infusions of entertainment that the idea of going to a theatre sounds like a dull and drawn-out form of torture. Sitting through a story performed by live actors and having to do so in silence, with relatively little options for reactive options and of course with our phones turned off may seem unbearable. But believe it or not after a night of theatre many will reluctantly admit that it is all worth it.



We all know the expression; “Art imitates Life,” and so art should and can also teach us life-lessons, if we will only take the time to understand. Human beings naturally want to express themselves, and theatre is the most expressive art form. Some may argue that movies and videos are the new theatre and they supplement our generation with an, albeit digital, symbolic representation of life that we are used to. I believe this, however, to be a false claim.





There are no undoes in theatre, no retakes, no outtakes, no “I forgot my line.” Theatre will always be a living, breathing representation of culture and life simply because there are no do-over’s in life; we embrace each moment. Each mistake in theatre is made in the moment and must be solved in the moment in a creative fashion that stays true to your role and the play on a whole. Theatre is alive and that is where movies and other pre-recorded forms of digital media fall short. The moment is pure, it is true… it’s enchanting.

Coming back to “Babylon Boops”, the last play performed at St. Maarten Cultural Centre. I got a change to get some feedback from the writer, Kerry Bailey and the director, Melissa Fleming and they were very optimistic about the future of theatre on St Maarten. They had the following to say; “The play was well received, with a lot of positive feedback. Everyone who came to the play enjoyed it, and it was the talk of the town. We believe St Maarten / St Martin can produce more plays because there is so much untapped potential here. In drama there is much to express, culturally and in regards to different life stories. Our plays are a reflection of day to day life in St Maarten / St Martin and the world. We aren’t limited to one type of genre or type of cast member; we take inspirations from different cultural backgrounds and emotional themes. Our plays bring joy, laughter, togetherness, enlightenment and keep you wanting more.”

By Sjorensly Valies