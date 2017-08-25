GEBE coaches from various departments with job coaches from the Labour Department.

PHILIPSBURG--Twenty five persons have been selected to participate in an on the job training programme at utilities company GEBE to enhance their marketability and employability.

The 25 candidates were chosen from amongst 100 candidates who had registered for the programme during a recent GEBE recruitment drive. GEBE said in a press release on Thursday that the Department of Labour Affairs had conducted a pre-selection interview with the candidates who had been registered. Those who qualified were invited for an interview with representatives of GEBE and the Department of Labour Affairs during the week of August 14 to 18.

The successful 25 candidates will undergo a five month on-the-job training at GEBE. The candidates will be guided and trained by GEBE employees and supervisors, who will serve as their coaches and mentors. The trainees will be placed in different departments within GEBE, the company said in a press release on Thursday.

During the programme, the trainees will receive guidance and training on skills and work conduct. At the end of the programme they will be appraised on their performance and those who successfully pass the training programme, will receive a certificate. “And if all goes well, depending on performance and availability of functions to be filled, some trainees will be approached and offered employment with GEBE,” the company said.

The on the job training programme stems from a three year Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed between GEBE and the Department of Labour Affairs. The purpose of the MOU is to facilitate persons with on the job training opportunities, increasing their chances of employability in the local labour market.