Dear Editor,

A survey in Middle Region shows the people’s expectations are running very high, waiting for the Minister of Transport to hit the ground running and see to it that buses keep running every day in Middle Region. And we are reminding the Government, and especially the transport minister that Middle Region is not a ghetto; we want to see buses running in Middle Region every day.

We are also calling on Minister Christopher to have Middle Region Road resurfaced as soon as possible; please don't let the school children, bus driver, and all those living in Middle Region down. Middle Region Road should be completely resurfaced between St. Maarten Day or by December 25th for this coming Christmas season.

I have been encouraging the Government to bring some of the offices, some schools, and even utilities offices, so the utilities bills can be paid in Middle Region, which would be good for Middle Region, Dawn Beach and Oyster Pond people.

Mr. Bute is willing to work with Government, if they need a building to have some offices to better serve the public. Government must not stop bringing progress to its people and there are too many gypsies running through Middle Region.

Cuthbert Bannis