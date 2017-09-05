

In an interview with The Daily Herald this past weekend, Hyman was asked what he intends to bring to the table as the leader of the airport. He answered, “I bring experience, creativity when finding ways to increase efficiency, profits, etc., quick analytical mind, enjoy troubleshooting, leadership skills, vision, excellent planning skills, effective communicator, ideas and change to the table.”

Minister of Tourism Mellissa Arrindell-Doncher said in a press statement when Hyman’s appointment became public that he is a hardworking professional who has served the airport with devoted dedicated service for years. He served as the airport’s Manager of Operations for many years before assuming the role of caretaker after former Interim Director Larry Donker resigned earlier in 2017.

Hyman has a long education history, which includes Milton Peters College, University of St. Martin, ICAO/ACI Airport Management Professional Accreditation Programme, Aerodrome Certification, Aerodrome Certification Inspection, Airport Emergency Management Certification, Safety Management System, Facility Maintenance Management and multiple aviation courses too numerous to mention.

Hyman is the Managing Director with the official title of Chief Operations Officer (COO). He said he had discovered his love for the aviation industry very early in life. “My initial goal was to become a local pilot. I didn’t see myself reaching far in that area, given the local carrier status back then; therefore, I decided to go with the associated field of Aviation since 1993.

“Aviation is my life. However, I was employed at the Windward Island’s Bank in the electronic data processing for 2½ months. I worked at the time under Vincent Boëtius. My employment term with the WIB was interrupted because I received an anticipated telephone call from Princess Juliana International Airport and, given my interest in the aviation industry, took up that role. I’ve been employed at Princess Juliana International Airport for over 24 years,” stated Hyman.

When asked by this newspaper why he had decided to take the challenge of leading the airport he said, “It was an opportunity for career growth. I love challenges, it’s part of my development and growth process. I have multiple leadership styles. I’m adept at diagnosing situations and using the right leadership styles at the right time, such as supportive, achievement-oriented, directive, humbleness, etc.”

Hyman’s hobbies outside of the job include baseball/softball.

He also has a message for youngsters who might have an interest in the aviation sector. “Be mindful of the following: Always be the best at what you do. Do good, and good things will follow you. Be humble, obey the law, do good deeds and get as much education as you possibly can. Work hard, stay focussed, never give up, plan and always work towards your goal,” said Hyman.