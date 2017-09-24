

“All of our staff reported to work two days after the hurricane,” noted Computech Managing Partner Alain Roper. “We suffered some damage to the building in the Galisbay Port, but the data centre kept running via a generator and was secure.

“In a world that depends on information, all the information for local governments that we manage is highly available. It’s one of the benefits that a shared infrastructure offers, providing that infrastructure is secured from a data redundancy and electrical redundancy perspective.”

He noted how important cloud computing is for islands prone to catastrophic damage from hurricanes.

“Whether by hosted private clouds that we have here or public clouds, they provide us with unprecedented means of data availability which means, through our partners such as Microsoft, customers can synchronise their data and have their applications up and running through public clouds rapidly in the event of a disaster,” Roper explained.

“If there had been a disaster that destroyed our data centre, we could have restarted all the servers that we hosted for our customers from a public cloud providing those customers have Internet access. What we have seen is telecommunication companies working first to provide us with Internet. Not only is Internet access an important commodity after a storm, so is access to cloud computing.

“As technology professionals, our message to customers is to have a serious business continuity plan for their data services. All of our partners – Microsoft, Dell, Hewlett Packard (HP) – prior to Hurricanes Irma and Maria sent notification to all their regional partners that hotlines were available and they were ready to send their staff to assist partners. If there was a need we could have brought professionals down here.

“Businesses, small or large, that have suffered data loss should get in touch with us so we can assess the extent of data loss, not only to recover it but to advise on how to improve the way they manage their data services.”