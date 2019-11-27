PHILIPSBURG--The “Nationale Algemene Politie Bond” (NAPB) St. Maarten, the “Algemene Bond Van Overheidspersoneel” (ABVO) and Windward Islands Civil Servants Union/Private Sector Union (WICSU/PSU) welcomed the new interim Council of Ministers of St. Maarten and extended congratulations to each minister and their cabinet.

In a press release on Tuesday the unions said that they were looking forward to working together to address the ongoing police and immigration matters in process by the former Minister of Justice.

The unions said that there still remain several issues they wish to address, including the prioritization of the advance payment for the officers and the national decree which still requires finalization. “We hope, as we enter into 2020, there is hope for the personnel of Korps Politie (KPSM) St. Maarten,” the release said. “NAPB St. Maarten, ABVO union and WICSU/PSU collectively are looking forward to a meeting with Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs and the Minister of Justice Egbert Doran to further discuss the impending issues.”