MARIGOT--Well-known author of Saint-Martin Talk, Robert Romney, has released a new book, a novel Big Rock – King of the Rock which will be available for purchase from Van Dorp Eddine book shops as of today, Monday.

Romney, formerly the Recteur’s representative for Academie de Guadeloupe (Education Administration Board) in St. Martin and St. Barths from 2007 to 2010, is the author of several books including Saint Martin Talk, and From Saint Martin Talk to Standard English. Big Rock is a departure from his other works examining culture and language.

Big Rock depicts the lives of teenagers in Marigot in the late 1960s during the summer vacation and is about an idyllic society devoid of violence, where solidarity and love prevailed. It was a tight-knit community where deep friendships prevailed and there was no crime. In the background is a strong love story between a French-speaking 17-year-old St. Martiner and a pretty 16-year-old young girl from Curaçao.

There are two levels of English in the book, the literary narrative British English style and the Creole English style when the young St. Martiners intervene.

Big Rock was published in France unlike his other works published by House of Nehesi and Jasor in Guadeloupe. Romney started to write the book at the end of 2018 when he was in Hanoi, Vietnam, visiting one of his two sons who was working in a hospital there.

“The book is my way of contributing to the culture of St. Martin, and giving back,” he says. “The cultural void in St. Martin hurts me. The book is a socio-linguistic approach and a chronicle of the various activities at the time.”

He added that he hopes the book transmits a positive message to youngsters today. “Big Rock was actually a rock located out to sea directly opposite the Methodist Church on Rue de la Liberté,” he explains. “You would swim out to Big Rock, stand on it and become King of the Rock, entering another world. People knew it as a sort of initiation.”

In his preface for the book, former Professor of Pau University, France, Alex Capelle, wrote: “A wide scope of the popular culture of English- and French-speaking West Indies opens before our eyes, amply based on the various stages of colonization and local history.

“Big Rock permanently appears as the crucible of St Martin’s identity, coming in full light on the National Day of July 14. The teenagers, boys and girls assert and display their feelings and emotions, their impulses and their modesty. A long cultural exchange starts between Willy and Cathy, deepening their idyll which goes on until the end of the summer holiday. Their exchange reveals a considerable amount of literary quotations betraying the wide culture of the author.”