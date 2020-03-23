A cruise ship is still trying to get passengers to port. Now 42 people onboard are sick

FORT LAUDERDALE--Officials on one of the cruise ships that has been trying to find a port where it can offload passengers told all guests to stay in their rooms Sunday after 42 people reported to the medical center with “influenza-like symptoms.”

It was not known what made the 13 passengers and 29 crew members sick on Zaandam, a Holland America Line ship. There are no tests onboard for the novel coronavirus, which has infected hundreds of passengers on at least a dozen other ships around the world.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we have now asked all guests to remain in their staterooms until we have more information,” the line, which is owned by Carnival, said in a statement. Public areas on the ship are closed, and all meals are being delivered to staterooms.

Another question mark: when the ship might finally reach land. Holland America says said the intention is for Zaandam to make it to Fort Lauderdale, Fla., by March 30, though the company is still working to lock down a reservation to travel through the Panama Canal.

“Alternative options are also being developed,” the statement said.

The ship has 1,829 people — 1,243 guests and 586 crew — onboard. The last time any passengers disembarked was March 14 in Punta Arenas, Chile.

Holland America said it is following protocols developed with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Everyone who is sick has been isolated, and their close contacts have been quarantined. All other guests were asked to monitor their health and call the medical center if they have any symptoms. Crew members who are not needed to safely operate the ship are also being quarantined.

“Those that are needed to maintain the ship’s operation are being asked to self-isolate when not performing essential functions, practice social distancing, self-monitor and report any illness to the medical center,” the company’s statement said.

The global cruise industry halted operations earlier this month for at least 30 days because of the coronavirus pandemic, but several voyages were already underway at the time — and many ships have not been able to find a port willing to let passengers disembark as governments worldwide add restrictions.

Zaandam, which left Buenos Aires on March 7, was originally scheduled to end the voyage on March 21 in San Antonio, Chile. But after the shutdown was announced, the ship had hoped to allow passengers to disembark on March 16 in Punta Arenas, Chile. Officials would not let anyone off the vessel, and the line said in recent days that it intends to send the ship to Fort Lauderdale.

The ship anchored off Valparaiso, Chile, on Friday and Saturday to bring on more fuel and supplies, including medications for passengers who needed refills